No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson delivered a modern-day David vs. Goliath story Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, becoming the second No. 16 seed in March Madness history to defeat a No. 1 seed in a 63-58 shocker over No. 1 seed Purdue in the East Region.

FDU, the smallest team in college basketball, downed the Boilermakers, the largest team in the sport, by raining down 3-pointers, badgering Purdue big man Zach Edey and running the tempo up to pull-off the historic upset.

No. 16 seeds were previously 1-150 all-time in first-round matchups against No. 1 seeds after the other three No. 1 seeds advanced in this year's bracket. The only other No. 16 seed in tournament history to take down a No. 1 seed came in 2018 when No. 16 seed UMBC defeated No. 1 overall seed Virginia as a 20.5-point underdog, which set the bar FDU, a 23.5-point underdog, just cleared for the largest upset in tournament history.

Purdue has played tight games and largely prevailed much of the season – it had a 10-2 record in games decided by five points or fewer coming into the tournament – but FDU gave it no chance to improve that record. FDU led for more than 25 minutes of game time and stifled the Boilermakers defensively, holding them in check down the stretch.

The Knights' victory comes the day after the five-year anniversary of UMBC's win over Virginia

