Fairleigh Dickinson vs. LIU-Brooklyn odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 22-10 run

A battle between two 4-4 teams in the Northeast Conference will take place Thursday as LIU-Brooklyn visits Fairleigh Dickinson for a 5 p.m. ET tip-off. The Knights are 6.5-point home favorites, with the total at 154.5 in the latest Fairleigh Dickinson vs. LIU-Brooklyn odds. These two teams met less than two weeks ago at LIU-Brooklyn in a tight affair, with the Blackbirds winning 79-77. However, the Knights are 6-3 at home and both teams will be fighting hard to climb to above .500 in conference play and stay within reasonable striking distance of Robert Morris for first place.

Before you make your Fairleigh Dickinson vs. LIU-Brooklyn picks, see what SportsLine analyst Mike Tierney has to say.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney is on a tear with an 18-10 record in his past 28 college basketball picks. His streak involves teams from across the nation, and anyone who has followed his lead is way up.

For Thursday night's NEC matchup, Tierney knows that the Blackbirds will have to dominate on the glass to pull off the upset. Two weeks ago when these teams met at LIU-Brooklyn, the Blackbirds dominated the glass despite giving up height inside. That's due in large part to their guards playing much larger than most would expect.

Raiquan Clark is 6-4 and, in addition to being the team's leading scorer, is second with an average of 6.5 rebounds per game. The 5-11 Julian Batts is also fourth on the team with 4.5 rebounds per game. In that first game, LIU-Brooklyn came away with offensive rebounds on 42.4 percent of misses and grabbed 84 percent of their rebound opportunities at the other end. Clark had 10 rebounds, while Jashaun Agosto came down with five big offensive rebounds.

However, don't expect Fairleigh Dickinson to make things easy on LIU-Brooklyn in their building.

The Knights have the most efficient offensive squad in the conference and can beat teams in a variety of ways. The top six in Fairleigh Dickinson's rotation are an even split between guards and front-court players and each is averaging at least 7.4 points per game.

Guards Darnell Edge, Xzavier Malone and Jahlil Jenkins are the team's three leading scorers. Edge is a particularly difficult matchup for the Blackbirds, with 20 points on just 11 shot attempts in their first matchup. Forward Kaleb Bishop is the team's leading rebounder and also a tough matchup because he's a stretch four that shoots 39.2 percent from beyond the arc.

