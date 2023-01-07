Who's Playing

LIU @ Fairleigh Dickinson

Current Records: LIU 2-13; Fairleigh Dickinson 9-8

What to Know

The LIU Sharks won both of their matches against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights last season (79-75 and 84-77) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. The Sharks and Fairleigh Dickinson will face off in a Northeast battle at 1 p.m. ET at Rothman Center. Fairleigh Dickinson will be strutting in after a win while LIU will be stumbling in from a loss.

LIU received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 78-59 to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

Meanwhile, Fairleigh Dickinson had enough points to win and then some against the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers on Thursday, taking their matchup 76-57.

LIU have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.5-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 4-9 ATS when expected to lose.

The Sharks are now 2-13 while the Knights sit at 9-8. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: LIU is stumbling into the contest with the 360th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 82.2 on average. Fairleigh Dickinson has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.70% from the floor on average, which is the 349th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey

Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey

Odds

The Knights are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Sharks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

LIU have won nine out of their last 16 games against Fairleigh Dickinson.