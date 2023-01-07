Who's Playing

LIU @ Fairleigh Dickinson

Current Records: LIU 2-13; Fairleigh Dickinson 9-8

What to Know

The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights lost both of their matches to the LIU Sharks last season on scores of 75-79 and 77-84, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Knights and LIU will face off in a Northeast battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rothman Center. Fairleigh Dickinson will be strutting in after a victory while LIU will be stumbling in from a loss.

Fairleigh Dickinson didn't have too much trouble with the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers on the road on Thursday as they won 76-57.

Meanwhile, LIU ended up a good deal behind the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils when they played on Thursday, losing 78-59.

Fairleigh Dickinson's win brought them up to 9-8 while the Sharks' defeat pulled them down to 2-13. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Knights have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.70% from the floor on average, which is the 349th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. LIU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 360th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 82.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey

Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

LIU have won nine out of their last 16 games against Fairleigh Dickinson.