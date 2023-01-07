Who's Playing
LIU @ Fairleigh Dickinson
Current Records: LIU 2-13; Fairleigh Dickinson 9-8
What to Know
The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights lost both of their matches to the LIU Sharks last season on scores of 75-79 and 77-84, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Knights and LIU will face off in a Northeast battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rothman Center. Fairleigh Dickinson will be strutting in after a victory while LIU will be stumbling in from a loss.
Fairleigh Dickinson didn't have too much trouble with the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers on the road on Thursday as they won 76-57.
Meanwhile, LIU ended up a good deal behind the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils when they played on Thursday, losing 78-59.
Fairleigh Dickinson's win brought them up to 9-8 while the Sharks' defeat pulled them down to 2-13. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Knights have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.70% from the floor on average, which is the 349th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. LIU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 360th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 82.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
LIU have won nine out of their last 16 games against Fairleigh Dickinson.
- Feb 26, 2022 - LIU 84 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 77
- Jan 23, 2022 - LIU 79 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 75
- Feb 05, 2021 - Fairleigh Dickinson 77 vs. LIU 62
- Feb 04, 2021 - Fairleigh Dickinson 78 vs. LIU 70
- Mar 04, 2020 - LIU 73 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 72
- Feb 21, 2020 - LIU 86 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 81
- Jan 11, 2020 - LIU 84 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 70
- Jan 31, 2019 - Fairleigh Dickinson 80 vs. LIU 77
- Jan 19, 2019 - LIU 79 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 77
- Mar 03, 2018 - LIU 78 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 77
- Jan 11, 2018 - LIU 90 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 85
- Dec 29, 2017 - Fairleigh Dickinson 82 vs. LIU 71
- Feb 11, 2017 - LIU 75 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 69
- Jan 21, 2017 - Fairleigh Dickinson 83 vs. LIU 66
- Jan 30, 2016 - Fairleigh Dickinson 88 vs. LIU 85
- Jan 21, 2016 - Fairleigh Dickinson 101 vs. LIU 95