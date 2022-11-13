Who's Playing

Manhattan @ Fairleigh Dickinson

Current Records: Manhattan 0-1; Fairleigh Dickinson 1-1

What to Know

The Manhattan Jaspers are staying on the road Sunday to face off against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at 5 p.m. ET Nov. 13 at Rothman Center. Fairleigh Dickinson should still be feeling good after a win, while the Jaspers will be looking to get back in the win column.

Last Monday, Manhattan lost to the VCU Rams on the road by a decisive 73-56 margin.

Meanwhile, Fairleigh Dickinson simply couldn't be stopped this past Wednesday, as they easily beat the Mercy College Mavericks at home 106-66.

Manhattan is now 0-1 while Fairleigh Dickinson sits at 1-1. Two last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Jaspers are stumbling into the game with the sixth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 70.9 on average. On the other hand, the Knights rank 25th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 67.2 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey

Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Manhattan won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.