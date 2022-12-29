Who's Playing

Merrimack @ Fairleigh Dickinson

Current Records: Merrimack 2-12; Fairleigh Dickinson 6-8

What to Know

The Merrimack Warriors are 5-0 against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Merrimack is on the road again on Thursday and plays against Fairleigh Dickinson at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at Rothman Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Warriors were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 61-55 to the Bucknell Bison.

Meanwhile, Fairleigh Dickinson entered their game against the Queens University Royals last Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Fairleigh Dickinson came up short against Queens University, falling 82-73.

Merrimack is now 2-12 while the Knights sit at 6-8. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Warriors have only been able to knock down 38% percent of their shots, which is the 358th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Fairleigh Dickinson has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.30% from the floor on average, which is the 356th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey

Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Merrimack have won all of the games they've played against Fairleigh Dickinson in the last eight years.