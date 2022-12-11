Who's Playing

New Jersey Tech @ Fairleigh Dickinson

Current Records: New Jersey Tech 1-8; Fairleigh Dickinson 5-6

What to Know

The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights will be returning home after a five-game road trip. They will take on the New Jersey Tech Highlanders at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Rothman Center. Fairleigh Dickinson will be strutting in after a victory while New Jersey Tech will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was a close one, but on Friday the Knights sidestepped the Columbia Lions for a 76-73 win. Having forecasted a close victory for Fairleigh Dickinson, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Speaking of close games: New Jersey Tech was just a bucket shy of a win on Wednesday and fell 63-62 to the Army West Point Black Knights.

Fairleigh Dickinson is now 5-6 while the Highlanders sit at 1-8. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Knights are stumbling into the matchup with the 354th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 80.2 on average. New Jersey Tech has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 351st worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 60.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey

Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New Jersey Tech have won all of the games they've played against Fairleigh Dickinson in the last eight years.