Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Prairie View A&M odds: 2019 NCAA Tournament First Four picks, predictions from model on 11-5 run

The 2019 NCAA Tournament gets underway Tuesday night with a First Four matchup between 16-seeds: the Prairie View A&M Panthers and Fairleigh Dickinson Knights. Prairie View A&M (22-12), which won the SWAC regular season and tournament titles, is making its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 1998. Since losing 11 of their first 12 games -- all on the road -- the Panthers are 21-1. Meanwhile, Fairleigh Dickinson (20-13) is making its second appearance in the NCAA Tournament in four years. Tipoff is set for 6:40 p.m. ET from the University of Dayton Arena. The winner will advance to play 1-seed Gonzaga in Salt Lake City. The Knights are favored by two points in the latest Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Prairie View A&M odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 149.

The model knows that Fairleigh Dickinson is one of the most accurate three-point shooting teams in the country. The Knights are hitting 40.3 percent behind the arc, which ranks fifth nationally. In addition, they led the NEC and ranked 30th in the country in field goal percentage at 47.8.

Senior guard Darnell Edge averages a team-high 16.4 points and is one of five Knights who score in double-figures. Jahlil Jenkins (13.5) and Mike Holloway Jr. (12.5) also contribute significantly.

But it could be hard to trust a Knights team that is 0-5 all-time in the NCAA Tournament to cover the Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Prairie View A&M spread.

Prairie View A&M has been on a roll that's unmatched by almost every other team in the country. The team's 95.5 winning percentage since the start of the season is second only to Wofford's (100.0). In the last seven games, the Panthers have been particularly hot, winning by an average of 17.4 points per game.

Led by Gary Blackston (15.2 points per game), the Panthers excel at forcing turnovers. They force 18.2 of them a game, which ranks third in the country. They are second in the nation in turnover margin per game at plus-5.5.

