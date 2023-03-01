Who's Playing

St. Francis (N.Y.) @ Fairleigh Dickinson

Regular Season Records: St. Francis (N.Y.) 14-15; Fairleigh Dickinson 17-14

What to Know

The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights and the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 1 at Rothman Center in the first round of the Northeast Conference Tourney. The Knights will be strutting in after a win while St. Francis (N.Y.) will be stumbling in from a defeat.

St. Francis (N.Y.) is out to make up for these teams' contest this past Saturday. Fairleigh Dickinson took down St. Francis (N.Y.) 86-69.

Fairleigh Dickinson is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 4-9-1 against the spread when favored.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Knights have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.40% from the floor on average, which is the 358th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Terriers have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.30% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey

Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knights are a big 8-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

St. Francis (N.Y.) have won eight out of their last 15 games against Fairleigh Dickinson.