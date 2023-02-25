Who's Playing

St. Francis (N.Y.) @ Fairleigh Dickinson

Current Records: St. Francis (N.Y.) 14-14; Fairleigh Dickinson 16-14

What to Know

The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Knights and the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers will face off in a Northeast battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rothman Center. St. Francis (N.Y.) will be strutting in after a win while Fairleigh Dickinson will be stumbling in from a loss.

Fairleigh Dickinson came up short against the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash on Thursday, falling 82-72.

Meanwhile, St. Francis (N.Y.) beat the Sacred Heart Pioneers 70-63 on Thursday.

Fairleigh Dickinson is now 16-14 while the Terriers sit at 14-14. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Knights have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.60% from the floor on average, which is the 358th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. St. Francis (N.Y.) has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.20% percent of their shots, which is the 350th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey

Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. Francis (N.Y.) have won eight out of their last 14 games against Fairleigh Dickinson.