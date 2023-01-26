Who's Playing

St. Francis (Pa.) @ Fairleigh Dickinson

Current Records: St. Francis (Pa.) 8-11; Fairleigh Dickinson 12-10

What to Know

The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 26 at Rothman Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Fairleigh Dickinson winning the first 70-62 on the road and St. Francis (Pa.) taking the second 78-65.

The game between the Knights and the Stonehill Skyhawks on Sunday was not particularly close, with Fairleigh Dickinson falling 70-59.

Meanwhile, St. Francis (Pa.) made easy work of the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers this past Friday and carried off an 87-61 win.

Fairleigh Dickinson is now 12-10 while the Red Flash sit at 8-11. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Fairleigh Dickinson has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.10% from the floor on average, which is the 353rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. St. Francis (Pa.)s have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.40% from the floor on average, which is the 53rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey

Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Fairleigh Dickinson have won nine out of their last 16 games against St. Francis (Pa.).