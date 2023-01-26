Who's Playing
St. Francis (Pa.) @ Fairleigh Dickinson
Current Records: St. Francis (Pa.) 8-11; Fairleigh Dickinson 12-10
What to Know
The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 26 at Rothman Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Fairleigh Dickinson winning the first 70-62 on the road and St. Francis (Pa.) taking the second 78-65.
The game between the Knights and the Stonehill Skyhawks on Sunday was not particularly close, with Fairleigh Dickinson falling 70-59.
Meanwhile, St. Francis (Pa.) made easy work of the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers this past Friday and carried off an 87-61 win.
Fairleigh Dickinson is now 12-10 while the Red Flash sit at 8-11. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Fairleigh Dickinson has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.10% from the floor on average, which is the 353rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. St. Francis (Pa.)s have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.40% from the floor on average, which is the 53rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Fairleigh Dickinson have won nine out of their last 16 games against St. Francis (Pa.).
- Feb 10, 2022 - St. Francis (Pa.) 78 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 65
- Dec 31, 2021 - Fairleigh Dickinson 70 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 62
- Jan 27, 2021 - St. Francis (Pa.) 90 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 82
- Jan 26, 2021 - Fairleigh Dickinson 94 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 92
- Jan 15, 2020 - St. Francis (Pa.) 100 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 85
- Mar 12, 2019 - Fairleigh Dickinson 85 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 76
- Feb 14, 2019 - St. Francis (Pa.) 87 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 62
- Jan 05, 2019 - Fairleigh Dickinson 79 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 61
- Feb 28, 2018 - Fairleigh Dickinson 84 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 75
- Feb 22, 2018 - St. Francis (Pa.) 90 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 82
- Feb 01, 2018 - St. Francis (Pa.) 74 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 60
- Feb 25, 2017 - St. Francis (Pa.) 70 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 64
- Dec 29, 2016 - Fairleigh Dickinson 77 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 65
- Mar 02, 2016 - Fairleigh Dickinson 74 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 72
- Jan 28, 2016 - Fairleigh Dickinson 86 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 82
- Jan 14, 2016 - Fairleigh Dickinson 71 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 59