Who's Playing

St. Francis (Pa.) @ Fairleigh Dickinson

Current Records: St. Francis (Pa.) 8-11; Fairleigh Dickinson 12-10

What to Know

The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights will play host again and welcome the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash to Rothman Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Thursday. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Knights winning the first 70-62 on the road and St. Francis (Pa.) taking the second 78-65.

The contest between Fairleigh Dickinson and the Stonehill Skyhawks on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Fairleigh Dickinson falling 70-59 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, St. Francis (Pa.) made easy work of the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers last Friday and carried off an 87-61 win.

Fairleigh Dickinson is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5-1 against the spread when favored.

The Knights are now 12-10 while the Red Flash sit at 8-11. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Fairleigh Dickinson enters the matchup with 16.2 takeaways on average, good for 32nd best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, St. Francis (Pa.) is 23rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against St. Francis (Pa.).

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey

Odds

The Knights are a 4.5-point favorite against the Red Flash, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knights as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Fairleigh Dickinson have won nine out of their last 16 games against St. Francis (Pa.).