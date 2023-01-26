Who's Playing
St. Francis (Pa.) @ Fairleigh Dickinson
Current Records: St. Francis (Pa.) 8-11; Fairleigh Dickinson 12-10
What to Know
The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights will play host again and welcome the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash to Rothman Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Thursday. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Knights winning the first 70-62 on the road and St. Francis (Pa.) taking the second 78-65.
The contest between Fairleigh Dickinson and the Stonehill Skyhawks on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Fairleigh Dickinson falling 70-59 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, St. Francis (Pa.) made easy work of the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers last Friday and carried off an 87-61 win.
Fairleigh Dickinson is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5-1 against the spread when favored.
The Knights are now 12-10 while the Red Flash sit at 8-11. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Fairleigh Dickinson enters the matchup with 16.2 takeaways on average, good for 32nd best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, St. Francis (Pa.) is 23rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against St. Francis (Pa.).
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Knights are a 4.5-point favorite against the Red Flash, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knights as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Fairleigh Dickinson have won nine out of their last 16 games against St. Francis (Pa.).
- Feb 10, 2022 - St. Francis (Pa.) 78 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 65
- Dec 31, 2021 - Fairleigh Dickinson 70 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 62
- Jan 27, 2021 - St. Francis (Pa.) 90 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 82
- Jan 26, 2021 - Fairleigh Dickinson 94 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 92
- Jan 15, 2020 - St. Francis (Pa.) 100 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 85
- Mar 12, 2019 - Fairleigh Dickinson 85 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 76
- Feb 14, 2019 - St. Francis (Pa.) 87 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 62
- Jan 05, 2019 - Fairleigh Dickinson 79 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 61
- Feb 28, 2018 - Fairleigh Dickinson 84 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 75
- Feb 22, 2018 - St. Francis (Pa.) 90 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 82
- Feb 01, 2018 - St. Francis (Pa.) 74 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 60
- Feb 25, 2017 - St. Francis (Pa.) 70 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 64
- Dec 29, 2016 - Fairleigh Dickinson 77 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 65
- Mar 02, 2016 - Fairleigh Dickinson 74 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 72
- Jan 28, 2016 - Fairleigh Dickinson 86 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 82
- Jan 14, 2016 - Fairleigh Dickinson 71 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 59