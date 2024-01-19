Fairleigh Dickinson will try to extend its two-game winning streak when it travels to Stonehill College on Friday evening. The Knights (8-11) beat the Skyhawks (2-17) at home last Saturday before picking up a road win at St. Francis-Pa. on Monday. Stonehill is trying to get revenge for its 81-74 loss in overtime last Saturday in a game that landed exactly on the spread (7). The Skyhawks have lost six straight games, including a 64-54 loss at Wagner on Monday.

Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. ET on Friday at Merkert Gymnasium and can be seen on CBS Sports Network. FDU is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Stonehill College vs. Fairleigh Dickinson odds, while the over/under is 151 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any FDU vs. Stonehill College picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 11 of the 2023-24 season on a 110-73 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 15-5 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on FDU-Stonehill College. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Stonehill College vs. FDU spread: FDU -2.5

Stonehill College vs. FDU over/under: 151 points

Stonehill College vs. FDU money line: FDU: -138, Stonehill +118

Stonehill College vs. FDU picks: See picks here

Why Fairleigh Dickinson can cover

Fairleigh Dickinson has already picked up one win over Stonehill in the last six days, posting an 81-74 win in overtime last Saturday. The Knights led by 17 points at halftime before having to regroup following a poor second half. Sophomore forward Jo'el Emanuel scored a game-high 29 points and grabbed seven rebounds, with nine of his points coming in overtime.

Freshman guard Terrence Brown converted on 5 of 9 attempts from the floor and shot 3 of 4 from 3-point range to finish with 15 points. Junior forward Ansley Almonor leads the team with 15.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, while senior forward Sean Moore is adding 12.3 points and 7.8 boards. Fairleigh Dickinson has covered the spread in four of its last five road games, and Stonehill College is just 5-14-1 against the spread in its last 20 games.

Why Stonehill can cover

Stonehill put together an impressive second half in last Saturday's loss to the Knights, recovering from a 17-point halftime deficit to force overtime. The Skyhawks were led by Tony Felder, who scored 18 points and had two steals. Jackson Benigni added 16 points, six rebounds and two steals, while Max Zegarowski chipped in 13 points.

While they might be on a six-game losing streak, four of their last five losses have come by 10 points or less. They were 25.5-point underdogs in their 59-58 loss to Rutgers at the end of December, nearly springing one of the biggest upsets in college basketball this season. FDU is 2-6 in its last eight games, so it has not justified its status as a road favorite in conference play. See which team to pick here.

How to make Stonehill vs. Fairleigh Dickinson picks

The model has simulated FDU vs. Stonehill 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Stonehill College vs. FDU, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 110-73 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.