College basketball takes center stage on Tuesday, which means more chances to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, which allows new users to bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. Newly crowned No. 1 Michigan plays at No. 7 Purdue on a night filled with high-quality college basketball games. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $1,000 back in FanCash here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Tuesday college basketball betting preview

Eleven of the top 25-ranked teams in the nation take the floor on Tuesday, with No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 7 Purdue as the only top 25 head-to-head clash. Michigan moved up one spot after previously top-ranked Arizona lost a pair of contests last week. The Wolverines are 24-1 overall and 14-1 in the Big Ten, and enter on a 10-game winning streak. They've won five straight by double digits, with nine of the 10 coming by at least 10 points. Purdue is 21-4 (11-3 Big Ten) and has won four straight after a three-game losing skid. The Boilermakers are 11-2 at home this season.

While Michigan has been one of the most dominant teams in the nation over recent weeks, two ranked teams playing on Tuesday have significantly longer winning streaks than the Wolverines. Miami (OH) moved up one spot to No. 22, and the RedHawks are 25-0 overall this season. Miami (OH) plays at UMass in MAC action on Tuesday. Meanwhile, No. 18 Saint Louis has the longest winning streak for all non-undefeated teams this year, entering Tuesday winning 18 straight contests and taking on Rhode Island.

Michigan vs. Purdue is set for 6:30 p.m. ET in the game of the night. Michigan has won its last two meetings, but Purdue won the prior four. For college basketball betting, Michigan is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Tuesday college basketball odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. For the other ranked teams on a roll, Miami (OH) is favored by 3 points, and Saint Louis is an 11-point favorite at Fanatics. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming



Fanatics Sportsbook offers ample tools and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics provides various options like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.