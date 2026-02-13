The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. Friday features another strong college basketball slate, including No. 10 Michigan State. vs. Wisconsin at 8 p.m. ET. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $1,000 back in FanCash here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Friday college basketball betting

No. 10 Michigan State (20-4, 10-3 Big Ten) vs. Wisconsin (17-7, 9-4 Big Ten) highlights another deep Friday night college basketball slate with their Big Ten battle set for 8 p.m. ET. Michigan State is coming off an 85-82 overtime victory over No. 5 Illinois on Saturday, allowing a longer layoff and time to rest and prepare for Friday night. Wisconsin is also coming off an overtime win over Illinois, in a shocking 92-90 upset victory on the road on Tuesday. Wisconsin will host on Friday, and the Badgers are 12-2 at home this season. Wisconsin is 3-1 against Michigan State over the previous two seasons, and this is the first time they meet this year.

For college basketball betting, Michigan State is favored by 2 points in the latest Friday college basketball odds. Also on Friday night, No. 23 Miami (Ohio) looks to remain the final undefeated men's basketball team in Division I. The RedHawks are 24-0 overall and 11-0 in the MAC this season, and they host the Ohio Bobcats (13-12, 7-5 MAC) on Friday at 9 p.m. ET. Miami (OH) is favored by 10.5 points at Fanatics. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming



Fanatics Sportsbook offers ample tools and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics provides various options like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.