Tuesday college basketball betting preview

Michigan is the new No. 1 team in the nation, moving up one spot after Arizona lost two games last week. How long the Wolverines stay there is another question, as Michigan has a pair of top-10 contests this week, starting with playing at No. 7 Purdue on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET. Michigan has won 10 straight games to enter at 24-1 overall and 14-1 in the Big Ten, while Purdue is 21-4 overall and 11-3 in the conference. The Wolverines have won their last two games against Purdue, but the Boilermakers have won their last three meetings with homecourt advantage. Michigan is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Tuesday college basketball odds at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Beyond Michigan vs. Purdue, Tuesday is filled with strong, ranked matchups that the sportsbooks indicate are likely to go down to the final minute in Big Ten action. No. 24 Wisconsin is a 1-point underdog on the road against Ohio State in an 8:30 p.m. ET start, and No. 9 Nebraska is a 1-point underdog against Iowa at 9 p.m. ET. Later, No. 13 Texas Tech plays for the first time since its overtime win over No. 1 Arizona when the Red Raiders (-8.5) play Arizona State at 11 p.m. ET in Big 12 play.

