Friday's college basketball schedule is one of the most impressive of the season, with the added bonus that all of the contests are conference tournament games. There are enticing matchups for any type of fan ranging from ranked contests, such as No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 15 Kentucky (+7.5) and No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 13 Louisville (+1.5), to heated rivalries such as No. 1 Duke vs. North Carolina (+7.5). Those college basketball lines come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook, but there's another game that stands out if you're a fan of large college basketball spreads.

North Texas is favored by 13.5-points over Tulsa in an AAC quarterfinal, making the Mean Green the biggest favorite of the day. UNT rolled over Tulsa by 19 points when they played three weeks ago, but North Texas has also dropped three straight versus the spread. Is a game with such a large line like this one to avoid with college basketball bets, or are there trends that make one side too good to pass up on?

Here are several Friday college basketball picks to target:

Clemson (-1.5) covers against Louisville

After opening as a pick'em, this ACC Tournament semifinal game has seen the FanDuel line move towards Clemson with the Tigers now favored by 1.5 points. The Tigers are strong defensively, ranking second in the ACC with just 65.3 points given up per game. They've really clamped down in March, only giving up more than 58 points one time in the past four games. Louisville was shaky as a big favorite against Stanford in the quarterfinals and SportsLine's model is projecting that the Tigers cover in well over 60% of simulations.

Purdue (-2.5) covers against Michigan

The Wolverines looked like Final Four contenders earlier this season, but they limp into March with just two covers since Jan. 12. Michigan has also lost three straight both outright and against the spread. Purdue has covered int three of its last four and covered in both matchups against the Wolverines this season, including a dominant 91-64 win in West Lafayette on Jan. 24. SportsLine's model is projecting a two-possession win for the Boilermakers as they cover nearly 60% of the time.

Kentucky covers (+7.5) against Alabama

The Wildcats survived against Oklahoma on Thursday as they look to win their 34th SEC Tournament in school history and their first under new head coach Mark Pope. Alabama dropped two straight before salvaging the end of the regular season with an upset at Auburn. Now they'll have to refocus for the SEC Tournament and the model projects this as a last-possession game where the Wildcats give the Tide a huge scare and cover this 7.5-point line, a half point higher than some other books, well over 60% of the time.

How to pick Friday's college basketball odds





