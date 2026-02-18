The latest FanDuel promo code offers $100 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins, making Wednesday's college basketball schedule a perfect opportunity to boost your betting bankroll. Several must-see matchups will unfold on Wednesday, including No. 20 Arkansas vs. No. 25 Alabama and No. 23 BYU vs. No. 4 Arizona. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, or click here. Start an account and submit the required information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of $5 or more. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your first bet is settled as a win, FanDuel will then credit your account with $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the original bet settlement. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whichever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire after seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

College basketball betting preview

An SEC showdown is set to take place when the No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide host the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks at 7 p.m. ET. Arkansas has lost five straight in this series, but the Razorbacks are 5-1 against the spread in their past six meetings against the Crimson Tide. According to the latest college basketball odds, Alabama is favored by 3.5 points at home, while the over/under for total points scored is 182.5.

The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats will look to snap a two-game losing streak when they host the No. 23 BYU Cougars at 9 p.m. ET. Arizona is 15-1 in its past 16 games at home, while BYU has seven of its last eight games played on Wednesday. However, BYU is 0-6 in its last six games when playing as the underdog. On Wednesday, Arizona is favored by 11.5 points at home, and the over/under is 166.5. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook provides its users with several tools to practice responsible gaming, including the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, use self-exclusion measures, and take timeouts. FanDuel also gives out state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know is battling a gambling addiction, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.