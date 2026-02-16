College hoops takes center stage on Monday, giving sports bettors another opportunity to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers $100 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins. Among Monday's marquee matchups are Syracuse vs. No. 4 Duke at 7 p.m. ET and No. 3 Houston vs. No. 5 Iowa State at 9 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, or click here. Start an account and submit the required information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of $5 or more. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your first bet is settled as a win, FanDuel will then credit your account with $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the original bet settlement. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whichever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire after seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

College basketball betting preview

The Duke Blue Devils welcome the Syracuse Orange to Cameron Indoor Stadium for an ACC showdown on Monday at 7 p.m. ET. The Blue Devils have dominated this series in recent years, winning 10 straight against Syracuse. Duke has also won 10 consecutive games at home, and the Blue Devils are 8-1 against the spread in their last nine games played on Monday. According to the latest college basketball odds, Duke is favored by 21.5 points at home.

Two of the top teams in the country square off when the No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones host the No. 3 Houston Cougars at 9 p.m. ET. Iowa State enters Monday's matchup having won 14 consecutive games on its home floor. Houston, meanwhile, is 19-1 in its past 20 games on the road. The Cyclones are favored by 2.5 points at home, while the over/under for total points scored is 134.5. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook provides its users with several tools to practice responsible gaming, including the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, use self-exclusion measures, and take timeouts. FanDuel also gives out state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know is battling a gambling addiction, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.