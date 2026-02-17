It's another loaded slate of college basketball on Tuesday, and sports bettors have an opportunity to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers $100 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins. A heated in-state rivalry is set to renew when North Carolina travels to take on NC State at 7 p.m. ET, followed by an SEC showdown between Georgia and Kentucky at 9 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, or click here. Start an account and submit the required information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of $5 or more. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your first bet is settled as a win, FanDuel will then credit your account with $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the original bet settlement. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whichever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire after seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

College basketball betting preview

An ACC battle is set to unfold when the UNC Tar Heels travel to take on the NC State Wolfpack at 7 p.m. ET. The Tar Heels have dominated this series in recent years, winning eight of the past 10 meetings. North Carolina is 14-6 against the spread in its past 20 meetings with NC State, and the Wolfpack are 1-4 ATS in their last five games overall. According to the latest college basketball odds, NC State is favored by 5.5 points at home.

The Kentucky Wildcats host the Georgia Bulldogs for an SEC showdown on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. Kentucky is 17-3 in its past 20 meetings with the Bulldogs, and the Wildcats are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games played in February. On Tuesday, Kentucky is favored by 7.5 points at home, while the over/under for total points scored is 161.5. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook provides its users with several tools to practice responsible gaming, including the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, use self-exclusion measures, and take timeouts. FanDuel also gives out state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know is battling a gambling addiction, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.