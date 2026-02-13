Friday's sports schedule is light with the NBA and NHL on break, but new users can still take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $100 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins. The college basketball schedule features several showdowns, including a Big Ten battle featuring No. 10 Michigan State vs. Wisconsin at 8 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Create an account by submitting the required information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit $5 or more and place a bet of at least $5. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your first bet settles as a win, FanDuel will subsequently credit your account with $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the original bet settlement. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whichever increments you choose, but bonus bets will expire after seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

College basketball betting preview

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to host the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans for a Big Ten battle at 8 p.m. ET. Wisconsin has won six of the past 10 meetings against the Spartans, but Michigan State is 12-4 in its previous 16 games on the road. The Over has hit in four of Michigan State's last six games against an opponent from the Big Ten. According to the latest college basketball odds, the Spartans are favored by 1.5 points on the road.

The Saint Louis Billikens enter tonight's contest against Loyola Chicago as one of the hottest teams in the nation. Saint Louis has reeled off 17 consecutive victories, including an 82-58 win against La Salle in its last outing. The Billikens are 6-0 in their past six games on the road, but Saint Louis has lost four of its last five meetings against Loyola Chicago. This time around, Saint Louis is favored by 17.5 points on the road. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel takes responsible gaming very seriously, which is why the platform provides users with multiple tools to game responsibly, including the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, use self-exclusion measures, and take timeouts. FanDuel also offers users state and national helpline contact information on its platform. If you or someone you know is battling a gambling addiction, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.