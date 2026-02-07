The latest FanDuel promo code offers new users $200 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins. Sports bettors have a plethora of college basketball games to choose from on Saturday ahead of tomorrow's Big Game between the Seahawks and Patriots, including UNC vs. Duke, Illinois vs. Michigan State and Houston vs. BYU. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how you can sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or simply click here. Start an account by inputting the required information, including your email, name, and payment details Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of $5 or more. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your first bet is settled as a win, FanDuel will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the original bet settlement. You can use your bonus bets in whichever increments you choose, but bonus bets will expire after seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Saturday college basketball betting preview

One of college basketball's biggest rivalries is set to renew when the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels take on the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils at 6:30 p.m. ET. Duke enters this matchup having won 10 consecutive games, while UNC is 13-0 in its previous 13 home games. On Saturday, Duke is favored by 5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 151.5.

A Big Ten battle is set to take center stage when the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans host the No. 5 Illinois Fighting Illini at 8 p.m. ET. Michigan State has won six of the past 10 meetings between these two teams, and MSU is 14-2 in its past 16 games at home. This time around, Michigan State is favored by 1.5 points, and the over/under is 144.5 points. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Seahawks vs. Patriots betting preview

The New England Patriots can make history with a victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. With a victory in Santa Clara, the Patriots will break their tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most NFL titles. New England has won six straight, and the Patriots are 5-1 against the spread during that span.

According to the latest NFL odds, the Seahawks are favored by 4.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. The Patriots are 5-2 ATS in their past seven games when playing as underdogs. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is taken seriously at FanDuel, which is why they provide their users with several tools to game responsibly, including the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, use self-exclusion measures, and take timeouts. FanDuel also provides users with state and national helpline contact information on its platform. If you or someone needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.