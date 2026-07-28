College basketball's three fastest teams use same 'system' and play each other in chaotic start to season

While the rest of college basketball sleeps as the calendar flips from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, a 1,000-seat gym on Elm Street in sleepy Greenville, Illinois, will be gearing up for an unhinged round-robin series involving a group of hoops madmen pushing the game beyond its perceived limits.

At midnight, the first allowable moment for the Division III season to begin, the two fastest teams at any level of college basketball will tip-off off their season to little external fanfare.

The Grinnell vs. Greenville game isn't scheduled to be nationally televised, and it won't be contested between players on seven-figure NIL deals. There will be no NBA scouts in attendance and no pyrotechnics accompanying the starting lineup introductions.

Besides, the starters won't last more than a couple minutes anyway. Their lungs will be burning 90 seconds into a matchup between two programs that have co-authored the Division III record book with a blistering strategy known simply as the "System."

The game might approach 300 total points, and its style would seem extreme anywhere else. But the constant full-court pressure, stream of astoundingly quick shots and mass substitutions will be normal for two teams playing at a pace that makes even the fastest Division I programs look slow.

Then, after their track meet is complete sometime in the middle of the night, they'll both gear up to do it against fellow System program Covenant College over the ensuing 36 hours. The Scots are a relatively new adherent to the philosophy, which calls for possessions to last no longer than 12 seconds.

It made them them the perfect candidate to round out a three-game, season-opening showcase celebrating a style of play that most believe will never be fully adopted in Division I.

"No one else except the guy at Covenant College would even think about coming out to play two System teams in 36 hours," said Covenant coach Josh Brown. Covenant ranked 268th in Division III in possessions per game during the 2023-24 season before Brown decided his program needed an identity.

He found one after calling an estimated 35-40 coaches, brainstorming about the merits and pitfalls of adopting the System.

"Every single one of them was like, 'you're going to get called crazy,'" Brown recalled. "It's just a part of it. I was OK with being crazy. I'm already crazy for being in this profession. So being called crazy for wanting to play fast is a small price to pay."

The next season, Covenant, which sits atop Lookout Mountain in Georgia, surged from 81.2 possessions per game to 105.2 and more than doubled its win total. Thus, the Scots became new residents in an enclave of speed demons where Grinnell and Greenville are the tenured residents.

Programs such as Alabama, Texas A&M and Cal Poly are finding success utilizing elements of the System that have been pared down to fit within the outer limits of what most believe could be sustainable at the Division I level.

But they are snails compared to the three who will assemble in Greenville for a lab session on college basketball's speed frontier. As the most extreme of the bunch, Greenville attempted 100+ shots in 14 of its 26 games last season.

The last time a Division I team attempted 100+ shots against another Division I opponent was in 2016 when the Citadel did it in a double-overtime loss at UMBC.

Alabama, commonly viewed as the standard for playing fast at the high-major level, has reached 90 shot attempts once in coach Nate Oats' seven seasons. That was in a four-overtime game. It took the Crimson Tide 60 minutes to come within 10 attempts of the shot threshold that Greenville aims for in every 40-minute game.

System standard bearers

Grinnell, located between Iowa City and Des Moines, is the Division III standard for System success. The Pioneers are 61-19 over the past three seasons with consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. Their nickname is fitting since their former coach, David Arsenault Sr., is widely credited with pioneering the System at Grinnell in the 1990s.

His son, David Arsenault Jr., is now in charge and putting his own stamp on the System for a program that is humming. Grinnell is still running and gunning, averaging 102.9 points per game in 2025-26. But the Pioneers also finished in the top-50 nationally in defensive efficiency within the 400+ team Division III landscape last season. While they beat Greenville 161-130 head-to-head last season, they didn't catch the Panthers in the season-long scoring race.

When it comes to points, everyone is chasing Greenville coach George Barber, who adopted the System from Grinnell and has pushed it even further. The Panthers averaged 113.2 points in 2025-26, which was 22 points more than Division I leader Alabama.

Since surpassing Grinnell atop the Division III points chart in 2015-16, Greenville has not relinquished the scoring crown.

"I keep asking Dr. Barber when he's going to retire so that we can lead the country in scoring again," Arsenault Jr. said. "Or I'm going to have to figure out a way for us to increase our tempo and pace and perhaps be more liberal with our shot selection."

Excluding the COVID-impacted 2020-21 season, when Greenville played several non-Division III opponents, the Panthers are 145-121 since adopting the System and taking the scoring belt. That winning record has come with a distinct feast-or-famine pattern that has brought both brutal seasons and conference titles.

"In my opinion, there's so much emphasis, almost too much emphasis, on winning," Barber said. "We've reduced giving it your best shot and challenging yourself. I go to these high school games and both teams are playing zone, and the score is 32 to 31, and we're in the fourth quarter, I'm going, 'these poor kids don't even want pizza. after the game.' They haven't even worked hard because the coaches are afraid to lose."

System ball isn't for everyone

Around Greenville, a town of 7,000 that sits 50 miles east of St. Louis, Barber is known as the mayor. It's not just because he has been Greenville's basketball coach for over a quarter-century. He's actually the town's mayor.

He's also a kinesiology professor at Greenville University, which boasts an enrollment of around 1,100. Within the academic tentacles of his brain percolate thoughts on why the System is a worthy philosophy and not the cheap carnival trick that its detractors claim.

"My theory is that young people have a ton of energy," Barber said. "They want to be pushed. They want to be challenged."

You will be challenged in the System. Over the past two combined seasons, Greenville, Grinnell and Covenant have ranked first, second and third, respectively, in possessions per game at the Division III level. All three far outpace their most high-octane Division I peers.

To make it work, they regularly employ 13-17 player rotations with line changes coming on nearly a minute-by-minute basis to fuel a never-ending marathon of full-court traps. Last season, Grinnell's minutes leader logged just 17.8 minutes per game on a 22-4 team that reached the NCAA Tournament.

In addition to calling for a goal of 100+ shot attempts (a threshold rarely reached by anyone other than Greenville), relentless full-court defense and regular mass substitutions, System principles also include:

a dogged "3-pointers or layups" offensive mantra

offensive rebounds on 30%+ of misses

creation of 30+ turnovers per game

a shot margin of 25+

"It's not for certain people," Barber said. "It's just not for them because you have to sub in and out so quickly. You have to be a real team player. It weeds out selfishness, it weeds out lack of hustle. You're so exposed if you don't do those things. If somebody ever comes out of the game and says 'I'm not tired,' I call that a weed in the garden, and I'm gonna stomp on that weed for about three days."

Mathematical absurdities come along with the System. Grinnell's Jack Taylor famously score an NCAA-record 138 points in a win over Faith Baptist Bible College in 2012. But the statistical marvels also bring political complexities. Greenville once scored 200 points in a game. That got Barber accused of poor sportsmanship. The Panthers have also scored 160 points in a loss while running the System, and they once lost a game by 92 points.

For better or worse playing more possessions brings more volatility, which Barber views as one of the System's positives.

Grinnell players have bought into the 'System' taught by coach David Arseneault. Getty Images

"There needs to be more reward or risk taking," he said. "I think the fans would like it. I know the kids would like it. Every team we play, the kids like to play us because somebody is going to score 40, and they like to play with this freedom. We are giving them that opportunity."

Division I complications

Adopting the System at any level without university-level authorization is ill-advised. What if a ball-knowing booster starts withholding checks when the coach employing a nutty looking 15-man rotation takes a 40-point loss?

"It's hard for people to step out of their comfort zone, especially at a higher level where there's more pressure to win and not put an embarrassing product on the floor," Arsenault Jr. said.

Ugly defeats can happen when your goal is to speed up the game, which naturally gives a talented opponent ample opportunity to pour it on.

Grinnell's basketball identity has been tethered to the System for more than three decades. Conversely, Barber picked it up mid-tenure at Greenville. That's what Brown is now doing at Covenant -- but only after heeding warnings from peers like Barber and Cal Poly's Mike DeGeorge about the risks.

"You have to have serious administrative support," said DeGeorge, who employed the System at Division III Rhodes College before climbing to the Division I ranks.

For programs that have been struggling, there is evidence that a jolt of System-style pace can bring revival.

After inheriting a 4-28 program at Cal Poly, DeGeorge has guided the Mustangs to 30 victories over the past two seasons, including road wins over Stanford and Utah, with a scheme that incorporates System philosophies. He's won more Big West games in two years than Cal Poly had in its previous seven seasons combined.

Even still, he's stopped well short of playing at the pace maintained by the System's Division III standard bearers.

"Anytime you're doing something that extreme, that's different from the rest of the world, you're putting yourself at risk because if it doesn't go well, they're just going to blame the style you chose," DeGeorge said. "It's a pretty risky strategy in Division I, where there's not a lot of job security. Just plain and simple."

System overload

The teams with the fastest pace in NCAA basketball since 2024-25.

Rank Team NCAA Div. Possessions per game 1 Greenville III 131.45 2 Grinnell III 112.95 3 Covenant III 104.45 4 Alabama I 87.26

Source: Synergy

DeGeorge is still employing a deep rotation and playing fast offensively at Cal Poly, ranking first in adjusted tempo at KenPom this past season. But he's not using a full-court press or hockey-style substitution patterns.

In addition to the potential perils that come with heightened fan and media scrutiny in Division I, there are questions about whether a hardcore version of the System would be viable on the court in Division I. Paul Westhead's high-octane and highly successful Loyola Marymount teams of the late 1980s are often viewed as a forerunner to the System. But no Division I team has averaged 85+ shots in a game since LMU did in 1989-90, per Sports Reference.

DeGeorge apprenticed under System pioneer David Arsenault Sr. as a Grinnell assistant in 1999-2000 and was a head coach at multiple levels on his path to Cal Poly. The journey has revealed some insights.

"I don't know if it's going to have broad-based appeal because of the defensive component," DeGeorge said. "To me, you lack some analytical ability to be successful long-term doing it that way."

Then, there's the recruiting piece. Even at the Division III level, Barber knows he's lost prospects at Greenville who scoffed at the notion of maxing out at 20 minutes per game.

What's that DI booster going to say — or what check might he choose not to write — if the last player he stroked a big check to land only plays 19 minutes per game?

Furthermore, running the System at the Division I level would have been particularly challenging from a sheer numbers standpoint before the scholarship limit increased from 13 to 15 with the finalization of the House settlement last year. Walk-ons would have been required to carry significant weight in a team's third wave for any DI program going all-in on System principles.

Why the System can work in Division III

In a 400+ team Division III landscape made up of eclectic institutions trying to maintain enrollment levels and differentiate themselves, Grinnell and Greenville have proven the System can work over the long run, leading others, like Covenant, to give it a shot.

Forget NIL. Division III doesn't even have athletic scholarships. Yet, athletes comprise significant percentages of many DIII student bodies. Those who run the System can realistically provide a pathway to playing time for every player on a 20-man roster, keeping players who might be buried on the bench at other schools engaged — and enrolled — for multiple years.

"We're able to have great team chemistry in large part because we are playing a lot of guys," Arsenault said.

Grinnell, Greenville and Covenant are each somewhat isolated geographically. They are rooted in either elite academic standards, a deep affiliation with a Christian denomination or both. Running the System meshes with their already distinct cultures and gives them an on-court identity that can transcend fluctuating talent levels.

"Covenant is so unique," Brown said. "I love that our style of play mirrors that. If we're going to be a different college than anyone else in the country, then why are we trying to do the same thing everyone else is doing from a basketball standpoint?"

Ideological convention

Arsenault spent two seasons coaching the Reno Bighhorns of the G League, leading the team to a 34-16 mark in 2015-16 before returning to Grinnell to succeed his father as head coach. At the time, he was still in his late 20s and had shown he could get winning results at the professional level using a modified version of the System.

Even now, he's young by industry standards and has proven himself to be a consistent winner over the past decade. But the blind ambition that so commonly overtakes many in his profession has never taken root. Arsenault and his wife are raising three kids five blocks from campus and building upon on the family's pioneering legacy.

"I just love everything about Grinnell," he said. "We get to have fun. We get to test the limits of the game. I get guys that want to come in and and play and compete really for the love of the sport. I don't have any interest in going anywhere."

On his desk, Arsenault keeps a box. When an unorthodox basketball idea creeps into his mind, he'll jot it down on a scrap of paper and drop it in.

"Some of those never see the light of day because they might be too crazy," he said.

Occasionally, he'll look through the ideas to see if any seem worth trying. Before Grinnell heads to Greenville for its season-opening showdowns with two System teams, Arsenault is going to open the box.

If there were ever a time to add some wrinkles to the System, the "Fastest Weekend in Basketball" would be it.

Barber and Brown are two of the only people who won't call him crazy, and the rest of college basketball will be fast asleep, oblivious as ever to the anarchy of college basketball's hidden fast lane.