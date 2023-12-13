Who's Playing

FIU Panthers @ FAU Owls

Current Records: FIU 3-7, FAU 7-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $43.00

What to Know

FAU will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the FIU Panthers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. FAU knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past six matchups -- so hopefully FIU likes a good challenge.

FAU pushed their score all the way to 89 last Tuesday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 98-89 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Fighting Illini.

Despite their defeat, FAU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Vladislav Goldin, who scored 23 points, was perhaps the best of all. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for Goldin. Johnell Davis was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with nine rebounds.

Even though they lost, FAU were working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Illinois only posted ten assists.

Meanwhile, the Panthers strolled past the Sharks with points to spare last Saturday, taking the game 74-59. That 74-59 margin sets a new team best for FIU this season.

The Owls' loss dropped their record down to 7-2. As for the Panthers, their victory bumped their record up to 3-7.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: FAU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for FIU, though, as they've been averaging only 30.8 rebounds per game. Given FAU's sizeable advantage in that area, FIU will need to find a way to close that gap.

FAU didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against FIU when the teams last played back in January, but they still walked away with a 77-73 victory. Does FAU have another victory up their sleeve, or will FIU turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

FAU is a big 23.5-point favorite against FIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Owls, as the game opened with the Owls as a 21.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154 points.

Series History

FAU has won 7 out of their last 10 games against FIU.