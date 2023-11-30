Who's Playing

Liberty Flames @ FAU Owls

Current Records: Liberty 6-0, FAU 5-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $30.00

What to Know

The Liberty Flames will head out on the road to face off against the FAU Owls at 6:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Liberty comes in on six and FAU on three.

Liberty entered their contest on Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put a hurting on the Hawks at home to the tune of 99-62. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 15 more assists than your opponent, as Liberty did.

Meanwhile, the Owls were fully in charge on Sunday, breezing past the Hokies 84-50 on the road.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead FAU to victory, but perhaps none more so than Alijah Martin, who scored 17 points along with 8 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jalen Gaffney, who scored 9 points along with 6 assists and 6 rebounds.

The Flames' win bumped their season record to 6-0 while the Hawks' defeat dropped theirs to 2-4.

Liberty is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing on the road this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Liberty and FAU are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Liberty hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 85.8 points per game. However, it's not like FAU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

FAU is a big 7.5-point favorite against Liberty, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

