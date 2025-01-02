Who's Playing

Memphis Tigers @ FAU Owls

Current Records: Memphis 10-3, FAU 7-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN2

What to Know

FAU is preparing for their first American Athletic Conference matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the Memphis Tigers will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. The Owls are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 84.8 points per game this season.

FAU is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Michigan State just ended the team's three-game winning streak last Saturday. The match between them and the Spartans wasn't particularly close, with FAU falling 86-69.

Tre Carroll put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 10 for 15 en route to 24 points plus eight rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Baba Miller, who posted 12 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Memphis didn't have too much trouble with Ole Miss on Saturday as they won 87-70.

Memphis can attribute much of their success to Colby Rogers, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points. Rogers' performance made up for a slower contest against Miss. State last Saturday. Another player making a difference was Moussa Cisse, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds.

FAU's defeat dropped their record down to 7-6. As for Memphis, their victory bumped their record up to 10-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. FAU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.8 points per game. However, it's not like Memphis struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

FAU was able to grind out a solid win over Memphis in their previous meeting back in March, winning 92-84. Will FAU repeat their success, or does Memphis have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

FAU has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Memphis.