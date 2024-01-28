Who's Playing

North Texas Mean Green @ FAU Owls

Current Records: North Texas 12-6, FAU 16-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

North Texas and FAU are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2016, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an American Athletic battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Thursday, the Mean Green narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Mustangs 68-66.

North Texas got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Robert Allen out in front who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Allen has scored all season. Jason Edwards was another key contributor, scoring 22 points.

Meanwhile, FAU came tearing into Wednesday's matchup with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 8 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with a 69-56 win over the Owls.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead FAU to victory, but perhaps none more so than Nicholas Boyd, who scored 18 points along with three steals. Another player making a difference was Johnell Davis, who scored 14 points along with nine rebounds.

The Mean Green's victory was their 17th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 12-6. As for the Owls, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 16-4 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: North Texas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like FAU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

North Texas came up short against FAU in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, falling 66-62. Can North Texas avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

FAU and North Texas both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.