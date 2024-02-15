Who's Playing

Temple Owls @ FAU Owls

Current Records: Temple 8-16, FAU 19-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN2

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $65.00

What to Know

Temple has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the FAU Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. Temple must know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 19.5-point spread they're up against.

Last Sunday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Owls had to settle for a 73-70 defeat against the 49ers.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Quante Berry, who scored 13 points.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but FAU ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They came out on top against the Shockers by a score of 95-82. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

FAU can attribute much of their success to Brandon Weatherspoon, who scored 19 points along with two steals, and Vladislav Goldin, who almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine rebounds. Goldin didn't help FAU's cause all that much against the Blazers on Thursday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Alijah Martin, who scored 11 points along with seven rebounds and three steals.

The Owls have traveled a rocky road recently having lost ten of their last 11 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-16 record this season. As for the Owls, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 19-5 record this season.

While only FAU took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, the game looks promising for FAU, as the team is favored by a full 19.5 points. This contest will be their 20th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 8-11 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Temple have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like FAU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

FAU is a big 19.5-point favorite against Temple, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

