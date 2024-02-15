Who's Playing

Temple Owls @ FAU Owls

Current Records: Temple 8-16, FAU 19-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, FAU is heading back home. They and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. Temple took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on FAU, who comes in off a win.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but FAU ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They walked away with a 95-82 victory over the Shockers. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

FAU can attribute much of their success to Brandon Weatherspoon, who scored 19 points along with two steals, and Vladislav Goldin, who almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine rebounds. Goldin didn't help FAU's cause all that much against the Blazers on Thursday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Alijah Martin, who scored 11 points along with seven rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, Temple's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their ninth straight defeat. They fell just short of the 49ers by a score of 73-70.

Despite their loss, Temple saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Quante Berry, who scored 13 points, was perhaps the best of all.

The Owls have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 19-5 record this season. As for the Owls, they dropped their record down to 8-16 with that loss, which was their fifth straight at home.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: FAU just can't miss this season, having made 48.2% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Temple, though, as they've only made 38.3% of their shots this season. Given FAU's sizable advantage in that area, the Owls will need to find a way to close that gap.