Texas State Bobcats @ FAU Owls

Current Records: Texas State 7-3, FAU 6-5

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.09

The FAU Owls will face off against the Texas State Bobcats at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. The Owls are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 85.8 points per game this season.

FAU is headed into the match having just posted their biggest win since November 8th on Tuesday. They put the hurt on Jacksonville with a sharp 85-63 victory. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Owls.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead FAU to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tre Carroll, who went 6 for 9 en route to 17 points plus two steals. The dominant performance also gave Carroll a new career-high in assists (three). Matas Vokietaitis was another key player, going 7 for 8 en route to 17 points plus eight rebounds.

FAU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, Texas State had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 18.3 points) and they went ahead and made it five on Sunday. They came out on top against the Owls by a score of 75-66.

Texas State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Tyrel Morgan, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. Morgan had some trouble finding his footing against Ohio back in November, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Tylan Pope, who had 13 points in addition to two blocks.

FAU now has a winning record of 6-5. As for Texas State, their win was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 7-3.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: FAU has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.3 threes per game. It's a different story for Texas State, though, as they've been averaging only 5.2. Given FAU's sizable advantage in that area, Texas State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, FAU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

FAU is a big 8.5-point favorite against Texas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Texas State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.