Who's Playing

UTSA Roadrunners @ FAU Owls

Current Records: UTSA 9-10, FAU 10-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the FAU Owls and the UTSA Roadrunners are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. The Owls are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.8 points per game this season.

Last Sunday, FAU couldn't handle North Texas and fell 77-64. The Owls got off to an early lead (up 12 with 4:18 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Kaleb Glenn put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 11 en route to 20 points plus seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for UTSA, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road last Tuesday. They came out on top against Temple by a score of 88-79 on Saturday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead UTSA to victory, but perhaps none more so than Raekwon Horton, who went 6 for 11 en route to 20 points plus two steals and two blocks. Horton had some trouble finding his footing against UAB last Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Damari Monsanto was another key player, going 6 for 9 en route to 17 points plus five rebounds and three steals.

Even though they won, UTSA struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 12.4 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last five matches they've fallen to only 7 per game.

FAU has been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-10 record this season. As for UTSA, their victory bumped their record up to 9-10.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: FAU has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for UTSA, though, as they've been averaging only 32.9. Given FAU's sizable advantage in that area, UTSA will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, FAU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Odds

FAU is a big 9-point favorite against UTSA, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 9.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

Series History

FAU has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UTSA.