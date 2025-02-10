The Charlotte 49ers will visit the FAU Owls in an AAC college basketball matchup on Monday. FAU is 13-10 overall and 6-3 at home, while Charlotte is 9-15 overall and 1-8 on the road. The Owls lead the all-time series with a 9-7 record, including a 75-64 victory on Jan. 8. The 49ers are 10-13 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 college basketball season, while the Owls are 9-13 versus the spread.

Tipoff is at 9 p.m. ET at the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena in Boca Raton, Fla. The Owls are favored by 13.5 points in the latest FAU vs. Charlotte odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 149.5 points. Before entering any Charlotte vs. FAU picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 15 of the 2024-25 season on a 211-154 betting roll (+2024) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for Charlotte vs. FAU:

FAU vs. Charlotte spread: FAU -13.5

FAU vs. Charlotte over/under: 149.5 points

FAU vs. Charlotte money line: FAU -1075, Charlotte +664

FAU vs. Charlotte picks: See picks at SportsLine

FAU vs. Charlotte streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Charlotte can cover

Having struggled with three losses in a row, Charlotte finally turned things around against Rice with a 78-75 win on Saturday. Charlotte's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Jaehshon Thomas, who went 6 for 10 en route to 21 points, and Nik Graves, who had 19 points plus seven rebounds.

The 49ers thrive at drawing contact and getting to the line for easy points. They rank ninth in made free throws per game in all of Division I, converting a healthy 75% from the charity stripe. Charlotte's offense is also a highly efficient one that commits the sixth-fewest turnovers per game in college basketball. Additionally, it's one with balance as four players average over 10 points per game, led by Graves' 17.1 ppg. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why FAU can cover

Meanwhile, FAU beat the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 79-55 last time out. FAU can attribute much of its success to Baba Miller, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 10 rebounds.

FAU has eight players averaging at least 7.1 points, and oddly, its two leading scorers are reserves. Kaleb Glenn (12.3 points) hasn't started a game all year, while Tre Carroll (12.0 points) has started just nine of 23 games. Meanwhile, Miller leads the Owls with both 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks, both of which rank in the top eight in the AAC. Florida Atlantic has also covered in three straight games, while Charlotte has covered in just one of its last three contests. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make FAU vs. Charlotte picks

The model has simulated Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins FAU vs. Charlotte, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Charlotte vs. FAU spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out.