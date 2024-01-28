We've got another exciting American Athletic Conference matchup on the schedule as the FAU Owls and the North Texas Mean Green are set to tip at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. FAU is 16-4 overall and 7-1 at home, while North Texas is 12-6 overall and 2-2 on the road. The two programs have split their last 10 meetings head-to-head both straight up and against the spread.

This season, the Mean Green are 9-7 against the number, while the Owls are 9-11 against the spread. The Owls are favored by 9.5 points in the latest FAU vs. North Texas odds, while the over/under is 132.5 points. Before entering any FAU vs. North Texas picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

North Texas vs. FAU spread: North Texas +9.5

North Texas vs. FAU over/under: 132.5 points

North Texas vs. FAU money line: North Texas: +378, FAU: -509

What you need to know about FAU

Florida Atlantic is ranked No. 22 in the AP Top 25 and the Owls enter Sunday's matchup on a five-game winning streak after defeating Rice 69-56 on Wednesday. Nick Boyd led FAU with 18 points in the victory. Johnell Davis had 14 points and nine rebounds, while Alijah Martin had 14 points and eight rebounds.

The FAU defense held Rice to just 34.9% shooting in that contest and the team is now 7-1 when it holds opponents under 40% from the floor. The Owls are also 7-1 in true home games this season, with the only slip-up coming against Bryant back on Nov. 18.

What you need to know about North Texas

Meanwhile, the Mean Green are coming off a 68-66 win over SMU on Thursday. North Texas has now won seven of its last eight games and has done so by being one of the more dominant defensive teams in the country. The Mean Green rank fourth in the nation in points allowed per game (58.7).

Jason Edwards scored a team-high 22 points in the victory and he's now averaging 17.0 points per game for the season. Robert Allen also contributed a double-double off the bench, scoring 12 points and pulling down 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season.

