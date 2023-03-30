Newcomers to the Final Four clash when the ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic Owls battle the fifth-seeded San Diego State Aztecs in the 2023 NCAA Tournament Final Four on Saturday in Houston. The Owls (35-3, 18-2 C-USA), who won the Conference-USA regular-season and tournament championship, are on an 11-game winning streak. The Aztecs (31-6, 15-3 Mountain West), who won the Mountain West regular-season and tournament title, are on an eight-game winning streak. This will be the third-ever meeting between the teams. San Diego State won the two previous games.

Tipoff from NRG Stadium is scheduled for 6:09 p.m. ET on CBS. FAU is allowing 65.1 points per game, while San Diego State gives up 62.9. The Aztecs are 2-point favorites in the latest Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 131.5. Before locking in any San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on FAU vs. San Diego State and revealed its coveted picks and predictions for the Final Four 2023. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for San Diego State vs. FAU:

Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State spread: San Diego State -2

Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State over/under: 131.5 points

Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State money line: Florida Atlantic +110, San Diego State -130

FAU: The Owls are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games overall

SDSU: The Aztecs are 6-0-1 ATS in their last seven Saturday games

Why San Diego State can cover

Junior guard Lamont Butler is coming off an 18-point performance in the win over Creighton. He has scored in double figures in two of the past three games for the Aztecs. In 37 games, including 36 starts, he is averaging 8.7 points, 3.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals. For the season, he is connecting on 41.8% of his field goals and 72.3% of his free throws.

Senior forward Jaedon LeDee has come up big during the tournament. He grabbed 10 rebounds in the first-round win over Charleston, and had 12 points and six boards in the victory over top-seeded Alabama in the Sweet 16. The TCU transfer has played in 37 games, including one start, and is averaging 7.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and one assist in 18.2 minutes. He is connecting on 49.3% of his field goals and 75.2% of his free throws.

Why Florida Atlantic can cover

Sophomore center Vladislav Goldin is coming off a dominant effort against Kansas State on Saturday. In that game, he scored 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, while dishing out two assists and making two blocks. He has reached double figures in 19 games, including a season-high 19 in two games, the last coming in a 90-81 win over Rice on Feb. 9. In 38 games, all starts, Goldin averages 10.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 21 minutes.

Freshman guard Nicholas Boyd has made his presence felt during the tournament, including a 12-point and eight-rebound effort against Tennessee in a 62-55 win on March 23. He grabbed seven rebounds, while scoring four points in the win over Kansas State in the Elite 8 matchup. In 37 games, including 36 starts, Boyd is averaging 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is connecting on 44.7% of his field goals, including 39.3% from 3-point range.

How to make San Diego State vs. FAU picks

