The ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic Owls and the fifth-seeded San Diego State Aztecs make their Final Four debuts on Saturday when they meet in a national semifinal in Houston. The Owls (35-3, 18-2 Conference USA), who are making just their second-ever NCAA Tournament appearance and first since 2002, have won 11 in a row and 14 of 15. The Aztecs (31-6, 15-3 Mountain West), who are making their 15th NCAA Tournament appearance and third in a row, are on an eight-game winning streak and have also won 14 of 15. This will be the first meeting between the teams since 2002, and first on a neutral court.

Tipoff from NRG Stadium is set for 6:09 p.m. ET on CBS. San Diego State leads the all-time series 2-0. The Aztecs are 2-point favorites in the latest Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 132. Before locking in any San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State spread: San Diego State -2

Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State over/under: 132 points

Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State money line: Florida Atlantic +110, San Diego State -130

FAU: The Owls are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games overall

SDSU: The Aztecs are 6-0-1 ATS in their last seven Saturday games

Why San Diego State can cover

The Aztecs have eight players averaging six points or more per game, led by senior guard Matt Bradley. Bradley has reached double-digit scoring 25 times on the year and in two of the four NCAA Tournament games. He scored 17 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out four assists in the 63-57 first-round win over Charleston, and followed that up with a 10-point performance against Furman in the second round. In 37 games, all starts, he is averaging 12.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 26.3 minutes of action.

Senior guard Darrion Trammell has been red hot the past three tournament games, averaging 15.3 points per game over that span. Trammel poured in 21 points and grabbed five rebounds in the Sweet 16 win over top-seeded Alabama. He had 12 points and grabbed five rebounds in Sunday's 57-56 Elite Eight victory over Creighton. In 36 games, including 35 starts, he is averaging 9.9 points, 3.1 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

Why Florida Atlantic can cover

The Owls have three players averaging double-digit scoring. Sophomore guard Johnell Davis leads the way, averaging 13.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He is connecting on 49.3% of his field goals, including 36.6% from 3-point range, and 85% of his free throws. He has scored in double figures in each of the last 10 games, including a double-double against Fairleigh Dickinson in a 78-70 win in the second round. In that game, Davis scored 29 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, dished out five assists and made five steals.

Sophomore guard Alijah Martin put forth a dominant performance in the Elite Eight win over Kansas State. In that game, he scored 17 points, grabbed four rebounds, and had two assists, two blocks and two steals. He had registered a double-double in the Conference-USA Championship Game win over UAB, scoring 30 points, while grabbing 11 boards. In 35 games, including 20 starts, Martin is averaging 13.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and one steal.

