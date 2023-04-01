Teams that have combined to win three NCAA Tournament games by one possession and seven by 10 points or fewer battle when the ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic Owls face the San Diego State Aztecs in a 2023 Final Four national semifinal matchup on Saturday in Houston. The Owls (35-3, 18-2 C-USA), who outlasted Kansas State 79-76 in the Elite Eight, are 4-1 all-time in the NCAA Tournament in two appearances. The Aztecs (31-6, 15-3 Mountain West), who beat Creighton 57-56 in the Elite Eight, are 10-14 in 15 NCAA Tournament appearances. San Diego State is 2-0 in two previous meetings with Florida Atlantic.

The tipoff from NRG Stadium is set for 6:09 p.m. ET on CBS. FAU is connecting on 71.6% of its free throws, while San Diego State is hitting 73.2% of its foul shots. The Aztecs are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 132. Before locking in any San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on FAU vs. San Diego State. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for San Diego State vs. FAU:

Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State spread: San Diego State -2.5

Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State over/under: 132 points

Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State money line: Florida Atlantic +125, San Diego State -145

FAU: The Owls are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games overall

SDSU: The Aztecs are 6-0-1 ATS in their last seven Saturday games

Why San Diego State can cover

Junior guard Micah Parrish has been a big part of the Aztecs' offense off the bench. The Oakland transfer is averaging 7.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in 21.7 minutes. He has played in 37 games, including one start. He scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds in a 75-52 win over Furman in the second-round matchup on March 18. He had nine points and eight rebounds in the 71-64 win over Alabama in the Sweet 16 game on March 24.

Senior forward Keshad Johnson has been a solid contributor for the Aztecs. In 37 starts this season, Johnson is averaging 7.6 points and five rebounds in 22.2 minutes. He has reached double-figure scoring in 12 games, including a season-high 16 points in a 72-51 win over San Jose State on Jan. 28. Johnson is connecting on 53.1% of his field goals.

Why Florida Atlantic can cover

Senior guard Michael Forrest, who has played in 36 games, including one start, is averaging 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 21 minutes of action. Forrest has had a solid tournament, including an 11-point effort in the Sweet 16 win over Tennessee on March 23. He has reached double-figure scoring in 15 games, including a 20-point effort at Florida in a 76-74 win on Nov. 14. He is coming off a six-point, one-rebound and one-assist performance against Kansas State in the Elite 8 matchup.

Junior guard Bryan Greenlee is one of six Owls, who have averaged seven points or better this season. He came up clutch in the Elite 8 win over Kansas State, scoring 16 points and dishing out one assist before fouling out. He scored 10 points, grabbed three rebounds and one assist in the 66-65 first-round win over Memphis. In 38 games, including 33 starts, Greenlee averages 7.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

How to make San Diego State vs. FAU picks

The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 136 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits over 60% of the time.

So who wins FAU vs. San Diego State? And which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time?