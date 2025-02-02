The Florida Atlantic Owls will host the South Florida Bulls on Sunday for an AAC matchup. FAU is 11-10 on the season and 4-4 in conference play, while USF is also 11-10 overall and 4-4 in the league. The Owls have won the last three head-to-head matchups in a row but the Bulls have covered the spread in three of their past four meetings.

Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena in Boca Raton, Fla. The Owls are 7.5-point favorites in the latest FAU vs. South Florida odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 152.5. Before entering any USF vs. FAU picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has set its sights on Florida Atlantic vs. South Florida. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for USF vs. FAU:

FAU vs. USF spread: FAU -7.5



FAU vs. USF over/under: 152.5 points

FAU vs. USF money line: FAU -319, USF +267

Why you should back FAU

The Owls enter Sunday's matchup riding high coming off a 94-74 win over UTSA on Wednesday. Kyky Tandy led the team with 26 points, while Kaleb Glenn contributed 17 points off the bench. Baba Miller also stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds.

FAU was favored by 9 points against UTSA and earned its first cover since Jan. 8 against Charlotte. Glenn is now averaging 12.6 points per game to lead the team, while Tandy, who led Conference USA in scoring last season with Jacksonville State, is averaging 9.9 points per game.

Why you should back USF

Meanwhile, South Florida was able to grind out a 69-64 win over Rice on Tuesday to get back to .500 in the conference. Kasen Jennings led the team with 17 points off the bench and Quincy Ademokoya contributed a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

It was the first double-double of Ademokoya's career after spending two seasons at Kennesaw State and two seasons at Temple. However, USF failed to cover the spread as 6-point favorites and haven't covered in five consecutive games.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting 154 combined points.

So who wins USF vs. FAU, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $2,500 on its college basketball picks dating back to 2023, and find out.