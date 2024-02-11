A year after making it to the Final Four as a No. 9 seed, the No. 20 Florida Atlantic Owls (18-5) aren't sneaking up on as many teams this season. They're adjusting to life as a higher-profile squad, and they'll have another challenge as favorites on Sunday when they travel to take on the Wichita State Shockers in an AAC battle. FAU is coming off an overtime loss to UAB on Thursday, but the Owls won their prior six games. Wichita State, meanwhile, beat UTSA in its last game but is just 2-8 overall in AAC play.

Tipoff is set for noon ET at Charles Koch Arena. The latest FAU vs. Wichita State odds from SportsLine consensus list the Owls as 7.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 150. You can watch Sunday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Before tuning into the Wichita State vs. FAU game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 13 of the 2023-24 season on a 124-82 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a 20-9 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

For FAU vs. Wichita State, the model projects that the Shockers stay within the 7.5-point spread. Wichita State has covered in three of its last four games, including as 9-point favorites in an 84-64 win against UTSA earlier this week.

Perhaps a bit overvalued because of its March Madness run last year, FAU has not been a great team to bet on this season. The Owls are 11-12 against the spread and just 9-12 ATS when favored.

SportsLine's model is projecting a balanced effort from Wichita State as five players score eight or more points in the simulations, led by Colby Rogers accounting for 15.1 points. The Shockers keep the game within two possessions in the simulations and cover nearly 60% of the time. Stream the game here.

