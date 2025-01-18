Who's Playing

CCSU Blue Devils @ FDU Knights

Current Records: CCSU 11-6, FDU 6-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the CCSU Blue Devils and the FDU Knights are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bogota Savings Bank Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

CCSU is headed into Saturday's matchup hungry for a win as their strong season has now been derailed by two straight losses. They fell just short of LIU by a score of 54-52 on Sunday. The match marked the Blue Devils' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Meanwhile, FDU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 75-71 to St. Francis.

Even though they lost, FDU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

CCSU's defeat dropped their record down to 11-6. As for FDU, their loss dropped their record down to 6-12.

Looking ahead, CCSU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-3 against the spread).

CCSU beat FDU 71-62 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for CCSU since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

CCSU is a solid 6.5-point favorite against FDU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 139 points.

Series History

CCSU has won 7 out of their last 10 games against FDU.