Who's Playing

CCSU Blue Devils @ FDU Knights

Current Records: CCSU 10-8, FDU 9-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Bogota Savings Bank Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey

Bogota Savings Bank Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.05

What to Know

CCSU and FDU are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Northeast battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bogota Savings Bank Center. CCSU is looking to tack on another W to their five-game streak on the road.

Last Sunday, CCSU's game was all tied up 32-32 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Sharks by a score of 72-63.

Meanwhile, FDU had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 8.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Friday. They walked away with a 76-69 victory over the Skyhawks.

Ansley Almonor was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 24 points along with seven rebounds. Those 24 points set a new season-high mark for him. Terrence Brown was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with seven rebounds.

The Blue Devils are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 10-8 record this season. As for the Knights, their win bumped their record up to 9-11.

Looking ahead, CCSU is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

CCSU didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against FDU in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 77-73 victory. Will CCSU repeat their success, or does FDU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

CCSU is a slight 1.5-point favorite against FDU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 152 points.

Series History

FDU and CCSU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.