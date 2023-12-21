Who's Playing

Fairfield Stags @ FDU Knights

Current Records: Fairfield 5-6, FDU 6-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey

Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Fairfield Stags will head out on the road to face off against the FDU Knights at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Rothman Center. Fairfield will be looking to extend their current four-game winning streak.

On Sunday, the Stags earned a 63-51 win over the Seahawks.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but FDU and Columbia didn't disappoint and broke past the 161 point over/under on Monday. The Knights fell to the Lions 87-83. It was the first time this season that FDU let down their fans at home.

The Stags' victory bumped their record up to 5-6. As for the Knights, their loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 6-6.

Fairfield strolled past FDU when the teams last played back in December of 2021 by a score of 72-54. Does Fairfield have another victory up their sleeve, or will FDU turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

FDU and Fairfield both have 1 win in their last 2 games.