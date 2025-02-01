Halftime Report

Mercyhurst is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead FDU 37-26.

Mercyhurst entered the game having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will FDU step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Mercyhurst Lakers @ FDU Knights

Current Records: Mercyhurst 10-13, FDU 8-13

What to Know

Mercyhurst has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the FDU Knights will face off in a Northeast battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bogota Savings Bank Center. The Lakers pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 4.5-point favorite Knights.

Mercyhurst is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 135.5, but even that wound up being too high. They managed a 62-58 victory over St. Francis on Thursday.

Meanwhile, FDU entered their tilt with Le Moyne on Thursday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They snuck past the Dolphins with a 78-74 win. The over/under was set at 152.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Mercyhurst's victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-13. As for FDU, their win bumped their record up to 8-13.

Odds

FDU is a 4.5-point favorite against Mercyhurst, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 139 points.

