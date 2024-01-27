Who's Playing

Sacred Heart Pioneers @ FDU Knights

Current Records: Sacred Heart 10-11, FDU 9-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the FDU Knights and the Sacred Heart Pioneers are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Bogota Savings Bank Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

FDU unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Thursday. They received a tough blow as they fell 76-60 to the Blue Devils. FDU found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 18.3% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Sacred Heart on Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Red Flash 75-71. Sacred Heart's loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

The Knights' loss dropped their record down to 9-12. As for the Pioneers, they now have a losing record at 10-11.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: FDU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Sacred Heart, though, as they've been averaging only 33.4 rebounds per game. Given FDU's sizeable advantage in that area, Sacred Heart will need to find a way to close that gap.

FDU came up short against Sacred Heart in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 94-86. Will FDU have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Sacred Heart has won 7 out of their last 10 games against FDU.

  • Feb 16, 2023 - Sacred Heart 94 vs. FDU 86
  • Jan 20, 2023 - Sacred Heart 92 vs. FDU 85
  • Feb 12, 2022 - FDU 82 vs. Sacred Heart 75
  • Jan 15, 2022 - Sacred Heart 77 vs. FDU 71
  • Feb 26, 2021 - Sacred Heart 70 vs. FDU 64
  • Feb 25, 2021 - FDU 82 vs. Sacred Heart 69
  • Jan 25, 2020 - Sacred Heart 77 vs. FDU 60
  • Jan 09, 2020 - Sacred Heart 77 vs. FDU 75
  • Feb 21, 2019 - FDU 81 vs. Sacred Heart 63
  • Feb 07, 2019 - Sacred Heart 69 vs. FDU 63