Halftime Report

FDU and Saint Peter's have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 40-34, FDU has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

FDU has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Saint Peter's Peacocks @ FDU Knights

Current Records: Saint Peter's 2-3, FDU 3-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bogota Savings Bank Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey

Bogota Savings Bank Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Saint Peter's Peacocks are taking a road trip to face off against the FDU Knights at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Bogota Savings Bank Center. Both are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Saint Peter's is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Wednesday as they easily beat St Elizabeth 116-51. With that victory, the Peacocks brought their scoring average up to 75.4 points per game.

Saint Peter's smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for FDU, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Wednesday. They took their game on Friday with ease, bagging a 107-58 win over Vermont State-Randolph. That 49 point margin sets a new team best for FDU this season.

The victory made it two in a row for Saint Peter's and bumps their season record up to 2-3. As for FDU, they pushed their record up to 3-4 with the win, which was their third straight at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Saint Peter's hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.4 points per game. However, it's not like FDU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Saint Peter's and FDU were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, but Saint Peter's came up empty-handed after a 71-70 defeat. Can Saint Peter's avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Saint Peter's is a big 9-point favorite against FDU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Saint Peter's has won 4 out of their last 7 games against FDU.