Who's Playing

St. Francis Red Flash @ FDU Knights

Current Records: St. Francis 8-17, FDU 12-14

How To Watch

What to Know

FDU has been on the road for two straight, but on Saturday they'll finally head home. They and the St. Francis Red Flash will face off in a Northeast battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Bogota Savings Bank Center. St. Francis took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on FDU, who comes in off a win.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but FDU ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They skirted past the Sharks 84-82. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 16 to 6 on offense, a fact St. Francis found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell just short of the Seahawks by a score of 65-63. St. Francis has struggled against the Seahawks recently, as their contest on Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Knights' victory bumped their record up to 12-14. As for the Red Flash, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-17 record this season.

Looking ahead, FDU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on FDU: they have a less-than-stellar 8-13-1 record against the spread this season.

FDU beat the Red Flash 81-71 in their previous matchup back in January. Does FDU have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Red Flash turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

FDU is a solid 7-point favorite against St. Francis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knights as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

FDU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against St. Francis.