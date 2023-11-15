Who's Playing

St. Peter's Peacocks @ FDU Knights

Current Records: St. Peter's 1-1, FDU 2-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The St. Peter's Peacocks will head out on the road to face off against the FDU Knights at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rothman Center. St. Peter's might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Saturday.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 22 to ten on the offensive boards, a fact St. Peter's proved. They put a hurting on the Highlanders on the road to the tune of 75-48.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 107 points the game before, FDU faltered in their match on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: the Knights lost to the Pirates, and the Knights lost bad. The score wound up at 85-55. FDU has not had much luck with Seton Hall recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Jameel Morris, who earned 8 points along with 3 steals.

The victory got the Peacocks back to even at 1-1. As for the Knights, their loss dropped their record down to 2-1.

Going forward, St. Peter's is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with an 11-17 record against the spread.

St. Peter's beat FDU 77-63 when the teams last played back in November of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for St. Peter's since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

St. Peter's is a slight 1.5-point favorite against FDU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Peacocks as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

Series History

St. Peter's has won 4 out of their last 6 games against FDU.