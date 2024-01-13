Who's Playing

Stonehill College Skyhawks @ FDU Knights

Current Records: Stonehill College 2-15, FDU 6-11

How To Watch

What to Know

FDU is on a four-game streak of home losses, Stonehill College a 14-game streak of away losses (dating back to last season), but someone's luck is about to change. Both teams will face off in a Northeast battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rothman Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Wednesday, the Knights were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 75-74 to the Cougars.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 15 to 5 on offense, a fact Stonehill College found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 73-68 to the Sharks.

The Knights have been struggling recently, as they've lost ten of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-11 record this season. As for the Skyhawks, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-15.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: FDU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Stonehill College, though, as they've been averaging only 32.2 rebounds per game. Given FDU's sizeable advantage in that area, Stonehill College will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, FDU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 5-10, while Stonehill College is 5-11.

Odds

FDU is a big 7.5-point favorite against Stonehill College, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

FDU and Stonehill College both have 1 win in their last 2 games.