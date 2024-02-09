Halftime Report
Wagner and the Knights have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 27-23, Wagner has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.
Wagner came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
Wagner Seahawks @ FDU Knights
Current Records: Wagner 10-11, FDU 11-12
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bogota Savings Bank Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Wagner Seahawks and the FDU Knights are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 8th at Bogota Savings Bank Center. Coming off a loss in a game Wagner was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Last Saturday, the Seahawks couldn't handle the Skyhawks and fell 71-61.
Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact FDU proved on Thursday. They walked away with an 82-75 victory over the Sharks. The victory made it back-to-back wins for FDU.
The Seahawks' loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 10-11. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 63.3 points per game. As for the Knights, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-12 record this season.
Wagner ended up a good deal behind the Knights in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, losing 66-48. Can Wagner avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
FDU is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Wagner, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knights as a 2-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 140.5 points.
Series History
FDU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wagner.
- Feb 18, 2023 - FDU 66 vs. Wagner 48
- Feb 04, 2023 - Wagner 83 vs. FDU 79
- Feb 24, 2022 - FDU 88 vs. Wagner 86
- Jan 17, 2022 - Wagner 95 vs. FDU 64
- Feb 13, 2021 - Wagner 95 vs. FDU 86
- Feb 11, 2021 - Wagner 76 vs. FDU 72
- Feb 13, 2020 - FDU 106 vs. Wagner 73
- Jan 30, 2020 - FDU 68 vs. Wagner 63
- Mar 06, 2019 - FDU 84 vs. Wagner 46
- Feb 23, 2019 - FDU 74 vs. Wagner 66