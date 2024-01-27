Who's Playing

Austin Peay Governors @ FGCU Eagles

Current Records: Austin Peay 10-11, FGCU 8-13

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Austin Peay Governors and the FGCU Eagles are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Alico Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

While it was all tied up 34-34 at halftime, Austin Peay was not quite Stetson's equal in the second half on Thursday. The Governors were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 83-82 to the Hatters. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Even though they lost, Austin Peay were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent, a fact FGCU found out the hard way on Thursday. They took a serious blow against the Bisons, falling 98-72.

The Governors' defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 10-11. As for the Eagles, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-13 record this season.

Austin Peay will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the two-point underdog. Those brave souls putting their money on FGCU against the spread have faith in an upset since their 7-11 ATS record can't hold a candle to Austin Peay's 11-7.

Austin Peay ended up a good deal behind FGCU in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, losing 89-71. Can Austin Peay avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

FGCU is a slight 2-point favorite against Austin Peay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 137 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

FGCU and Austin Peay both have 1 win in their last 2 games.