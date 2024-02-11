Halftime Report

FGCU and the Knights have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 29-28, FGCU has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play. This contest is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 20 points.

FGCU came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Bellarmine Knights @ FGCU Eagles

Current Records: Bellarmine 6-19, FGCU 10-15

How To Watch

What to Know

Bellarmine is 5-0 against the Eagles since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Alico Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Wednesday, the Knights couldn't handle the Hatters and fell 84-77. Bellarmine has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Bellarmine struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They are winless (0-4) when they can't control their own glass like that.

Meanwhile, FGCU pushed their score all the way to 82 on Wednesday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 90-82 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Colonels.

The Knights have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 12 of their last 14 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-19 record this season. As for the Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 10-15.

Bellarmine is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one: they are only 6-15-1 against the spread overall, but they're a solid 4-0 ATS vs. FGCU across their last four meetings.

Everything went Bellarmine's way against the Eagles in their previous matchup back in January of 2023 as the Knights made off with a 61-41 victory. With Bellarmine ahead 40-21 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Odds

FGCU is a big 10-point favorite against Bellarmine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Series History

Bellarmine has won all of the games they've played against FGCU in the last 3 years.